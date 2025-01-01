LUNGU MEETS KBF, STARTS UNITING THE OPPOSITION





Fellow Citizens,



In the spirit of Uniting and Consolidating all opposition players in our political and governance dispensation in readiness for change of government in 2026.





This afternoon I had lunch with my brother Kelvin Fube Bwalya alias KBF the President of Zambia Must Prosper Party with whom attended the funeral of Br John Mayuka at St Theresa Catholic Parish in Chainda Township earlier in the day.





God Bless Zambia



Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

PF President/

Tonse Alliance 2026 Presidential Candidate