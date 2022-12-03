LUNGU MOURNS NGULUBE!

Former President Edgar Lungu has expressed shock by the sudden departure of Former PF, Kabwe Central M. Hon Tutwa Ngulube who died this morning in Lusaka.



“I’m devastated. Tutwa was such a courageous young man,” Mr Lungu bemoaned

Speaking to Nkani in an interview He said Tutwa Ngulube was also very hard working and always there for any tasks in the party.

“I honestly, don’t know how to mourn him



I am Devastated,” Mr Lungu said.

Tutwa Ngulube died in the early hours of today at the

Specialist Heart Hospital in Lusaka where he was rushed for treatment after complaining of not being well.

MHSRIP

December 3, 2022

-NKANI