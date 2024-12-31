Lungu, Mundubile fight over Tonse Alliance leadership



A FIERCE cold war for the leadership of opposition Tonse Alliance presidential candidacy has erupted between former president Edgar Lungu and Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile.







Over the weekend, Mundubile was widely quoted in the media declaring his readiness and availability to be presidential candidate of the Tonse Alliance.





But apparently, this did not sit well with his former boss, Lungu, who had been announced as the alliance’s presidential candidate on its formation.



Despite a Constitutional Court judgment rendering him ineligible to contest future presidential polls, Lungu insists that not only will he be on the 2026 ballot paper using a closely guarded Plan B, he will also return to State House.





Yesterday, in apparent reaction to Mundubile’s declaration of his readiness to lead Tonse Alliance, Lungu ran to Facebook, all guns blazing.



He urged PF and Tonse Alliance members and supporters to remain strong politically while focusing on his secret Plan B claiming it was the only hope and alternative for Zambians.





“Don’t be mistaken nor misled by anyone that l have endorsed anyone as 2026 presidential candidate anywhere. Moreover, Tonse Alliance has not endorsed anyone as 2026 presidential candidate apart from myself,” Lungu charged.



The former president’s response to Mundubile’s naked presidential ambitions sets stage for a thrilling showdown, with alliances to be forged and loyalties to be tested.





Already, fugitive Facebook politician Chilufya Tayali, a close ally of Lungu has urged the former president to retire from active politics saying Plan B was a non starter that will only cause him tears.





“I will still insist that, retirement and reconciliation is the best way out, otherwise twaliitambapo iyi movie, starring tafwa, until the movie ends,” Tayali wrote moments after Lungu’s Facebook statement…https://kalemba.news/local/2024/12/31/lungu-mundubile-fight-over-tonse-alliance-leadership/



By Catherine Pule



