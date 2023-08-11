Lungu must says he’s not interested in presidency, not using other people – PF Mafinga MP

Lungu must says he’s not interested in presidency, not using other people – Chabinga

Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga has challenged former president Edgar Lungu to come out in the open and say that he is no longer interested in the presidency rather than speaking through other people.

And Chabinga has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to seriously look into the issue of skyrocketing mealie meal prices, and appealed to the “able and good” ZNS Commander Gen Maliti Solochi to replicate the production of mealie meal to the entire country.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chabinga said if what Brebnar Changala said recently that Lungu was not interested in running as he would want to support a young person to move PF forward, then that would be a better position so that the former president can stay out of politics.

He said in other countries, former heads of states were available for consultations on various national issues, something he said president Lungu must become as a statesman.

“I think he needs to come out in the open, yes, not speaking through people, because you see I am a PF member of parliament and we have had discussions with some of the MPs at Parliament and that statement has not come,” Chabinga said. “All of us would want him to be a statesman. So using different routes like for my elder brother Brebnar Changala… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-must-says-hes-not-interested-in-presidency-not-using-other-people-chabinga/