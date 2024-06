LUNGU, MUSUKWA MADE KANSENSELI THEIR CASH COW – CHARGES KABUSWE

By Chamuka Shalubala

MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says former president Edgar Lungu and his former mines minister Richard Musukwa created Kasenseli Gold Mine as their cash cow.

And Kabuswe has urged mining firms in the country to invest in solar energy as a way of lessening energy demand on the national

(Read more @ Diggers.News)