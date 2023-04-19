LUNGU NEVER BLOCKED FROM FLYING TO THE COPPERBELT – STATE HOUSE

State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka writes…

We challenge anyone who claims that former President Edgar Lungu was blocked from flying to the Copperbelt yesterday to produce documentation to support their claim.

During his time as the leader of the opposition, current President Hakainde Hichilema complied with all the necessary requirements for using a private chartered aircraft and submitted all relevant documents to the appropriate authorities. However, the applications were rejected in writing and the documents to support this rejection are still available.

Even in instances where public aircraft were used, evidence exists to demonstrate how President Hichilema was blocked at airports such as Chipata. It is not acceptable to attempt to gain public sympathy by suggesting that the current UPND government is the same as the previous PF government.

PF leaders were in government and are aware of the processes required to fly a chartered aircraft. Can they produce stamped documentation to support their claim? It is a crime to peddle false information to alarm the public.

As members of the media, it is our duty to ask simple questions to clarify such claims.