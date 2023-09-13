Lungu never retired from active politics, he just went on leave – Lusambo

FORMER president Edgar Lungu has never retired from active politics but merely went on leave, Bowman Lusambo has said.

Speaking to #Kalemba after being announced as PF chairman for mobilisation, Lusambo said Lungu was still PF president.

The former Lusaka Province minister said it was wrong to say Lungu was planning on returning to active politics when he had never left.

“He [Lungu] is the president of the party, he is just on leave. You know, the president just came from hectic campaign tour of 2021, he lost to Hakainde Hichilema, definitely, we want him to relax until that time when he will feel like starting work. So for us, president Edgar Lungu is still president of the party,” Lusambo said.

“Edgar Lungu being the president of the party, he is politically active. So you want him to be active again when he is active as the president?” Lusambo asked.

Soon after loosing elections in 2021, Lungu wrote to Cabinet saying he had retired from active politics.

But Lusambo said despite that, PF has nothing to do with cabinet because they were longer in government and as a party, PF had its own constitution and procedures.

Sources close to Lungu have told Kalemba that the former president has been convinced by his associates he stood a high chance of winning back power in wake of the prevailing cost of living.

The former president is now using every trick in the book to prevent the PF from holding its elective general conference while he works out schemes to return to the helm of the party.

On Lungu’s instructions, PF vice-president Given Lubinda yesterday announced Raphael Nakacinda as the party’s Secretary General to propel the Alebwelepo agenda.

Lungu has also been making strategic public appearances and occasion throwing jabs at his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba