LUNGU NOT SICK, ON BUSINESS HOLIDAY IN SOUTH AFRICA – MWAMBA



By Darius Choonya



Former President Edgar Lungu, who was rumored ill, is well and undergoing a routine medical review in South Africa, according to the Patriotic Front (PF).





PF faction chairman for Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba, confirmed this during Diamond TV’s Breakfast Show, stating that he is in close contact with Mr. Lungu.





He emphasized that the former President has not been admitted to any health facility but is staying at a private apartment.



However, when asked about his return date, Mr. Mwamba could not provide specifics, only stating that Mr. Lungu would be back soon.





Mwamba added that, in addition to his medical review, the former President is also on holiday.





Mr. Lungu made his last public appearance on January 4, 2024, during a Tonse Alliance press briefing, where he serves as Chairman.