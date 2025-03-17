LUNGU PAYING OWN MEDICAL BILLS – CHANGALA

… But State House says it doesn’t matter who is paying bills



Human Rights activist Brebner Changala says former president Edgar Lungu is catering for his own medical bills in South Africa because the government had refused to have any hand in the matter.



But State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said whether the government was contributing towards Lungu’s expenses or not, what mattered was that he was on medical treatment and best wishes must be extended towards him.





Responding to Hamasaka’s remarks that Lungu should desist from politicking on his social media pages because he was in South Africa undergoing treatment for an “undisclosed illness” and needed prayers and well wishes, Changala told Daily Revelation yesterday, that Hamasaka’s statement was scornful, malicious and in bad faith, saying the government refused to render





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-paying-own-medical-bills-changala-but-state-house-says-it-doesnt-matter-who-is-paying-bills/