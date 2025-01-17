Lungu, PF to benefit if ministers stay judgment is reversed – Imenda

By Chinoyi Chipulu

UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda says former president Edgar Lungu and his camp are the ones who will benefit from the petition that seeks to revisit a Constitutional Court decision that declared their stay in office illegal, after dissolution of parliament in 2016.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on a petition filed by lawyer, Miza Phiri in the Constitutional Court, that seeks to revisit its decision of declaring that PF cabinet and provincial Ministers illegally held office after Parliament was dissolved and were ordered to pay back the monies they received, Imenda wondered why the PF were complaining about the petition when they were the ones who would be favored.

In 2016, UPND Secretary General, Steven Katuka and the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), sued the Attorney General and 64 ministers and deputy ministers for staying in office after parliament was dissolved.

But recently, Phiri petitioned the Constitutional Court to revisit its decision arguing that the Court failed to interpret Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution, leaving critical gaps in understanding the roles of cabinet ministers during the dissolution period.

The petition has brought public debate with some people alleging that the UPND had used Phiri as a proxy so that UPND ministers could stay in office after dissolution of Parliament next year.

But Imenda said https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-pf-to-benefit-if-ministers-stay-judgment-is-reversed-imenda