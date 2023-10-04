LUNGU PONDERS COMING BACK INTO ACTIVE POLITICS

Former Republican President Edgar Lungu says he is contemplating whether or not to come back into active politics.

He said this at the Lusaka Magistrates Court when he accompanied his wife, Esther Lungu, who is facing theft charges.

When asked whether he will consider coming back into active politics, the former president said he was going to think about it.

Recently, some officials from the ruling United Party For National Development (UPND) challenged the former president to return to active politics rather than hiding in the name of attending functions such as church service, traditional ceremonies among others.

Diamond TV