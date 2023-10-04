LUNGU PONDERS COMING BACK INTO ACTIVE POLITICS
Former Republican President Edgar Lungu says he is contemplating whether or not to come back into active politics.
He said this at the Lusaka Magistrates Court when he accompanied his wife, Esther Lungu, who is facing theft charges.
When asked whether he will consider coming back into active politics, the former president said he was going to think about it.
Recently, some officials from the ruling United Party For National Development (UPND) challenged the former president to return to active politics rather than hiding in the name of attending functions such as church service, traditional ceremonies among others.
Diamond TV
Come back boss and bring shame upon yourself.
He does not know that the last time he contested he was the president and now he
Will be from opposition.You can try your luck
But it won’t be easy.
It is not powdering to come back but to continue because, he already is in politics
I hope he comes back so that he can be taught an even bigger lesson than last time. Anyway that is wishful thinking because he can’t dare come back after that humiliation.