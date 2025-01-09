LUNGU REFUSES TO CAMPAIGN FOR FDD IN PAMBASHE



By George Lemba



Former Chawama MP and current chairman and sole presidential candidate of the Tonse Alliance cooperative has declared that he will not campaign for Edith Nawakwi’s candidate in Pambashe because his adopted party NCP failed to find a candidate to field.



Tonse cooperative acquired some entity called NCP and declared that all Tonse candidates will use this entity to contest for elections.





However, Edith Nawakwi refused to have her candidate to be under NCP which has angered Lungu.