LUNGU REFUSES TO JOIN HH AT THE COMMISSIONING OF THE KK CONFERENCE CENTRE IN LUSAKA

Opposition PF leader Edgar Lungu has turned down the invitation by government to attend the commissioning of the Kenneth Kaunda International conference in Lusaka.

The Chinese government has today handed over a conference center they built for Zambia in honor of the Zambia-China long standing relationship.

When Lungu was invited, he declined stating that he was not interested to be part of the structure built in honor of Zambia-China relationship through Late First President Kenneth Kaunda.

And during the opening ceremony of the facility, the government recognised him in their speeches though he was absent.

Meanwhile cry-babies from PF are lying that Edgar Lungu was not invited.

The Kenneth Kaunda International Conference center was built by the Chinese using their own money at a cost of 65 million dollars, poultry amount compared to how much PF stole from government.