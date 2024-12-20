LUNGU RETURNS TO KAWAMBWA

…Tells Hichilema, “You Can’t Fool God”



Former president Edgar Lungu has told his successor to be truthful saying he cannot fool God.





Lungu who returned to Kawambwa ahead of the by-election tomorrow was commenting on reports that the Police have been instructed to arrested members of the Tonse Alliance.





“As human beings, we cannot mock or fool God! On his right hand, he is calling for the nation to pray for rains: on his left hand, he is instructing police to brutally crash, arrest and detain targeted Tonse Alliance Leaders in Kawambwa for merely confronting & exposing ruling party rigging schemes.





President Hichilema was today gracing national prayers for rains in Lusaka. This is the second prayer event he is attending since he formed government in 2021. While in opposition Hichilema described the day of prayer as useless. He said Lungu was abusing the events.