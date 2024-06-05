LUNGU RISKS BEING ARRESTED IF HE CONTINUES BREAKING THE LAW WARNS HH

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has warned his predecessor, Mr. Edgar Lungu that he risks being arrested if he continues breaking the law.

President Hichilema says Mr. Lungu should avoid doing wrong things in the name of having immunity.

Further, the President says Mr. Lungu is not being sincere in his claims to be under house arrest and also being harassed by the state.

Recently, the former President has been seen having interviews with international media claiming to be harassed by the state and also being subjected to house arrest.

Diamond TV