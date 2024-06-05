LUNGU RISKS BEING ARRESTED IF HE CONTINUES BREAKING THE LAW WARNS HH
Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has warned his predecessor, Mr. Edgar Lungu that he risks being arrested if he continues breaking the law.
President Hichilema says Mr. Lungu should avoid doing wrong things in the name of having immunity.
Further, the President says Mr. Lungu is not being sincere in his claims to be under house arrest and also being harassed by the state.
Recently, the former President has been seen having interviews with international media claiming to be harassed by the state and also being subjected to house arrest.
Diamond TV
Here we go again….It’s arrests and arrests…You detain people for more than 7 days without police bond, give them outrageous cases, which start falling off when you take them to court..
Now it’s Lungu again…and what laws has Former President Edgar Lungu been breaking ???
Jogging, attending a church service, going to ShopRite, meeting with Bishop Mulenga, being insulted by UPND Thugs…
Am really at a loss to point out one single law Lungu has broken from the time he left State House.