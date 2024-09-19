LUNGU SAYS HE IS IN UKA AS PF: HE IS LYING

LUNGU SAYS HE IS UKA AS PF: HE IS LYING



We are told opposition PF faction leader Edgar Lungu has said that he has not resigned from UKA and he is UKA as PF.



Only those blind followers will again be misled until he misleads them into a ditch.



When Lungu refused to be led by others at their UKA meeting, Lungu stopped out of the meeting followed by his surrogates who also insulted Harry Kalaba for appointing Edgar Lungu’s henchman Max Chongu as CF National youth commander.



As for Pule, Sakwiba and others questioned him why he had started another Alliance called Tonse when there is UKA but Pule being a Pule for Lungu told them off and walked out of the meeting whereas Sean Tembo threatened to beat on grounds that he is a former police reserve and he was heard talking bad that people who are of short height are a problem in reference to Kalaba who got annoyed and nearly cornered Sean but all thanks to Sakwiba Sikota and Saboi who stopped him while Mulusa as SG left as well.



Mulusa has resigned as SG UKA and this was arrived at after Lungu made the same decision quietly.



Edgar Lungu rarely responds to Koswe but when you see him panicking with responses or his public stunts he has planned for tomorrow, just know that he has dribbled his friends and his moves have just been exposed quickly and only a naive person would think Lungu is still UKA. He is Tonse Alliance because he was telling Kalaba and others that UKA won’t work without him.



For now, listen to Sean Tembo on how they walked out of the meeting leaving Kalaba, Sakwiba and Saboi like soaked chickens. – Koswe