Lungu should have state protection-Laura Miti

Lungu should have state protection

By Laura Miti

The attempted assassination of former President Trump is why I am of the firm view that President Lungu should have state protection.

The protection of our former Presidents should have nothing to do with what they do or do not do, say or do not say. They should not even be able to refuse it.

The fact that an individual once held the highest office in the land makes them important state property, for life.

Their protection should be standard. It should never be reviewed, except in unemotional technical terms that seek to make it better.

It should be in the hands of technocrats and security experts. Not politicians.