LUNGU SHOULD HEAL, STOP ATTACKING HICHILEMA – MWEETWA

CHIEF Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says former president Edgar Lungu is not qualified to say that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed.

Addressing residents of Siatembo in Choma, Southern Province at Siatembo Primary School yesterday, Mweetwa stated that it is shocking to see Lungu calling upon Zambians to give President Hichilema more time to work when he is the one that left the country with unsustainable debt.

He said President Hichilema has achieved more in only two and half years compared to the ten years of the PF in government.

Mweetwa who is also the minister of Information and Media urged Lungu to heal and stop attacking the Head of State.

“The sentiments by the former president are all exaggerated. To hear him say that the current administration and its president have failed is rather shocking because President Hichilema has successfully negotiated debt restructuring among other things.”

“He left a monumental crippling unsustainable debt on the shoulders of this country,” said Mweetwa.

Mweetwa revealed that Government will continue to lead a democratic and peaceful country where development is equally shared among citizens.

Kalemba,