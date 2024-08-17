Lungu should shut up. He’s the reason we’re suff£ring; he p££d in the well – HH

Lungu Should Shut Up- HH



President Hakainde Hichilema says former president Edgar Lungu should stop talking anyhow because he is the reason the country is in a mess.



And President Hichilema says he’s sure people will vote him back in 2026 because of the work he has done to turn aruond Zambia’s fortunes.



Addressing Mumbwa residents in Tonga, Friday, President Hichilema wondered whether Lungu had gone mad.



