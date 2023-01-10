Lungu should support the person PF members want, advises Nevers Mumba

Lungu should support the person PF members want, advises Nevers

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

EDGAR Lungu should support the person that PF members want and that will help the party remain strong, says MMD leader Nevers Mumba.

In a brief exchange with Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa at Kenneth

Kaunda International Airport on Thursday, Mumba said PF must learn from the mistakes of MMD.



He said this after Sampa asked what lessons PF could learn from the MMD on how to manage the party after it lost elections in 2021.

“All I can say is I wish you all the best in this campaign. As MMD, we stand a better chance of advising the Patriotic Front and you can

learn from us. The lessons should be learnt. The lesson is that president Lungu should support the person that PF members want and that will help your party to remain strong. And it is very important that you learn from the mistakes we made. If you do the same thing that made you lose power, you will not sustain it,” advised Mumba who was on his way to board a plane to an unknown destination. “So I wish you all the best and we are praying for you.”



The PF is scheduled to hold an elective

congress in March to elect a new leader.



Nine people have so far expressed interest to replace Lungu as PF president.

Those that have filed in nominations are Brian Mundubile who is leader

of the opposition in the House, former National Democratic Congress leader

Chishimba Kambwili and deputy chairperson for mobilisation who also served as UPND vice-president, Geoffrey Mwamba.



Others are former ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba, former

minister of health Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Greyford Monde, former transport minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, Miles Sampa and Lusaka businessman Goodward Mulubwa.