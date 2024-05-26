LUNGU SHOULD TONE DOWN – LUFUMA

MINISTER of Defence Ambrose Lufuma has urged former President Edgar Lungu to tone down with his public utterances because of their wide implications.

Mr Lufuma, who is also acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, said in an interview yesterday that while there will be no sacred cows among those who go against the law of the land, Government has no intention of arresting Mr Lungu.

“Nobody is going to touch him at all,” he said in an interview yesterday.

“However, it is also important that as a former head of state, he has certain responsibilities.

“He cannot just go on a public forum and begin to talk as he wishes because there is a danger that he can cause confusion among the citizenry because there are some people that follow him blindly.”