Lungu sneaks back on Facebook

AFTER fleeing Facebook in fear of the hot-tempered comments from the heroic 2.8, former president Edgar Lungu has gathered some courage and quietly sneaked back on Mark Zuckerberg’s social media interactive platform under the user name; ‘The ECL Legacy.’

Soon after the August 12, 2021 polls, Lungu unceremoniously deactivated his Facebook page on which he was republishing the Bible, verse by verse.

After a few weeks hiatus, the sixth Republican president quietly created another Facebook page “The ECL Legacy,’ apparently to keep his legacy alive – never mind the sort of such a legacy!

Unlike his old page which operated under the name Edgar Chagwa Lungu with over a million followers, the new one only has 34,000 followers.

The usually masked Lungu’s posts have been attracting relatively high engagement, probably courtesy of the online hardwork of the fawning 1.8 million.

Lungu has been using the page to publicise his guarded public appearances, with the latest being his attendance of the book launch “Conversation with memorable personalities” authored by former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Amos Malupenga.

Kalemba