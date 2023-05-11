LUNGU STILL ATTACHED WITH POLICE OFFICERS ENTITLED TO HIM SAYS MINISTER

By Darius Choonya

Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwimbu says former president Edgar Lungu is still attached with police officers entitled to him.

In reacting to speculations that the state has withdrawn officers attached to the former President, Mr. Mwimbu says he could not confirm the authenticity of the said information.

He however says the only thing he can confirm is that the office of the President is regulated by conditions of service and the number of police officers that are attached to the President are also regulated by the conditions of service.

Mr. Mwimbu says the officers whom the former President is entitled to are still at his residence.