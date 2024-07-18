LUNGU SURPRISES EDITH NAWAKWI WITH A VISIT

ECL SURPRISES EDITH NAWAKWI WITH A VISIT



FORMER President Dr Edgar chagwa Lungu, today paid a surprise visit to Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi at her home in Lusaka.



Nawakwi who has been unwell was delighted to see the former head of state arrive at her residence in Olympia park.



Former President Lungu also had an opportunity to meet Edith Nawakwi’s son Mbwiga, daughter Nambozi and her grand child Namonje who were equally joined to see the ever cheerful ECL.