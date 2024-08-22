Lungu talks too much for a failure – Hichilema
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says former president Edgar Lungu talks too much for someone who destroyed the nation.
Speaking during the handover ceremony of Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) to Vendata yesterday, President Hichilema stated that Lungu needed to visit the hospital for proper check ups to ascertain if he was normal.
President Hichilema wondered why Lungu thinks that he is responsible for the drought when he fully knows that it is the work of God.
“This drought is not the making of HH as my colleagues have said, who am I stop the rain?
Without the drought we would have no electricity deficit. You are talking too much when you destroyed the country. Are you normal? You need to go to the hospital they check you properly,” he advised.
“Let’s seek public office to solve problems not to create problems, who is a troublemaker and who is a solution provider? Hope Copperbelt people know the distinction between the two, leadership is about solving challenges in the infrastructure.”
The President shamed naysayers that being methodical has worked for the current regime unlike what was painted in the media that it would fail.
“To slice problems you must be organized, to understand where the funding will come from.
Being methodical has worked for us, today is a happy day,” said the Head of State.
He urged church leaders to work with Government in reviving the economy by being free with the state.
“Church leaders, limbi you behave like HH is your competitor, we must preach love, don’t preach hatred in your churches, I’m not your competitor, let’s work together, we are one,” urged President Hichilema.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, August 22, 2024
Lungu talks too much for a failure – Hichilema
Your excellency sir. There is a quote that says. EMPTY VESSELS MAKE THE MOST NOISE.
HH behaves like someone who sold his soul to the devil and has nothing left to regret. A sane and morally upright person by now could have kept quiet and become remorseful after lying the entire 3 years without shame. This president is so UNREPENTANT. Guy has made all the wrong turns a president can make and he’s still justifying by blaming innocent ones for his mediocrity. For all i know learning starts when one acknowledges the fact that they don’t know. Alas not mr liar.
Uku, ekutumpa tulanda.
He is insulting his friend that left bumper maize reserves for the country to survive on. ECL even had left contingency in case of drought. And what did Hakainde do? He sold all these maize reserves. Where he took the money, only he knows. Now he is importing cancer GMO maize. And he has the cheek to insult his friend?
Kutumpa uko.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Vote wisely in 2026.
It’s true Lungu alitumpa. Apa nomba ni kolwe pita ne mbwa
Vote wisely again in 2026
HH until 2031
Iwe, have respect for your elders that have worked. Bad manners iwe.
You’re just a bunch of failures you Defunct TuPF criminals
You’re dead and buried never to raise your ugly heads again
You’ve even started running away under the pretext of giving birth. If you constructed good hospitals why are you not giving birth in them instead of rushing to USA?
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
Ukusabaila too much iwe.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Well both of them talk too much. We know that they are politicians and that’s their job but both of them have too many excuses. HH now wants to pass the buck to God for his failures. The drought is not a national anthem in Botswana Only in dull Zambia.
Why? They plan for such things. That’s why God gives brains to humans: to use them to plan for the future. If you so badly want to be president that you make five attempts at it, you must show the public why you wanted the job- by delivering. Not everyday crying in office or flying about. That just shows you only wanted the job for its pleasures. Mwami Hichilema it’s time to earn your money its time to work.
I never hear any objective Blogger, ever. One Paparazi Blogger just blogs daily on anything HH, like a Leech or Dracula on HH blood. My view is that all Zambian Political Parties which formed government in the past and present have had their failures and successes, others more disastrous and hopeless than others and in my opinion I know the ones that messed up big time. Come 2026, whether this current Party in government remains in power, whichever Party will be in power, don’t lose your sleep, they will mess up also and plunder. Politics in Africa is about Self Interest and not public Service
Being objective here…can someone provide a link to a video where Lungu said HH stopped the rain.
On the other hand, there is plenty videos showing HH saying poor leadership is the reason for the power deficit. Can HH tell us how long we have to wait for results?
Ba ZCTA can you trace this writer (INDIGO TYROL)whose language is not palatable. Check all his postings: He is either insulting the Republican President HH or who ever had contra views. Check in the articles he has posted.
I have been following him and needs serious caution. Cyber bulling and crime.