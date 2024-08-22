Lungu talks too much for a failure – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says former president Edgar Lungu talks too much for someone who destroyed the nation.



Speaking during the handover ceremony of Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) to Vendata yesterday, President Hichilema stated that Lungu needed to visit the hospital for proper check ups to ascertain if he was normal.



President Hichilema wondered why Lungu thinks that he is responsible for the drought when he fully knows that it is the work of God.



“This drought is not the making of HH as my colleagues have said, who am I stop the rain?

Without the drought we would have no electricity deficit. You are talking too much when you destroyed the country. Are you normal? You need to go to the hospital they check you properly,” he advised.



“Let’s seek public office to solve problems not to create problems, who is a troublemaker and who is a solution provider? Hope Copperbelt people know the distinction between the two, leadership is about solving challenges in the infrastructure.”



The President shamed naysayers that being methodical has worked for the current regime unlike what was painted in the media that it would fail.



“To slice problems you must be organized, to understand where the funding will come from.

Being methodical has worked for us, today is a happy day,” said the Head of State.



He urged church leaders to work with Government in reviving the economy by being free with the state.



“Church leaders, limbi you behave like HH is your competitor, we must preach love, don’t preach hatred in your churches, I’m not your competitor, let’s work together, we are one,” urged President Hichilema.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 22, 2024