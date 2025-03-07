*Lungu to Appeal Election Ban as PF Faction Strategizes for 2026 Candidate Endorsement*



*By Farai Ruvanyati*

7th March 2025



Reliable sources within various factions of the Patriotic Front (PF), including that of former President Edgar Lungu, have independently confirmed that he has instructed his legal team to proceed with an appeal against the court ruling barring him from contesting the 2026 general elections. The appeal is expected to be filed on Monday.





Further disclosures indicate that Lungu, his faction, and legal representatives acknowledge the improbability of the Constitutional Court overturning its decision.

However, they intend to utilize the legal proceedings as a strategic platform to build momentum for the endorsement of a preselected candidate, whose identity has already been agreed upon by his faction.



This move is perceived as both a legal and political maneuver, leveraging the court process to solidify internal consensus and rally support for the party’s next presidential contender.