LUNGU TO CONTEST AS PRESIDENT IN 2026 ON PF TICKET AS HE VOWS TO SPONSOR THE CONVENTION

Losing and opposition PF leader Edgar Lungu has said that he will fund the forthcoming PF convention.

But Lungu has warned that he won’t tolerate lawlessness by some party officials wishing to compete against him for the PF party leadership.

Lungu is planning to pull a surprise by contesting as a PF candidate and face the UPND in 2026.

People has since advises Lungu to surrender the benefits given to him as a Former Leader for involving himself in active politics.

PF is set to go for a convention but source has told NewsPoint that, no single PF member is willing to fund the same except Lungu who has vested interest.

SOURCE: NewsPoint Tv