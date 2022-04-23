LUNGU TO CONTEST AS PRESIDENT IN 2026 ON PF TICKET AS HE VOWS TO SPONSOR THE CONVENTION
Losing and opposition PF leader Edgar Lungu has said that he will fund the forthcoming PF convention.
But Lungu has warned that he won’t tolerate lawlessness by some party officials wishing to compete against him for the PF party leadership.
Lungu is planning to pull a surprise by contesting as a PF candidate and face the UPND in 2026.
People has since advises Lungu to surrender the benefits given to him as a Former Leader for involving himself in active politics.
PF is set to go for a convention but source has told NewsPoint that, no single PF member is willing to fund the same except Lungu who has vested interest.
SOURCE: NewsPoint Tv
Zambia isn’t a political play ground especially for criminals. Including jockers like yourself as a reporter.
The current criminal has messed up already. And soon him too he’s headed for past tenses.
Let him go ahead, may be he can stand in prison then.
What prison. No one will ever go to prison for corruption or theft while Hakainde is president.
Ati next week we will announce asset recoveries….that was 7 months ago, upto now, nothing.
So who is the liar?
I think Lungu has seen that current government is kompo kompo with PF. He can smell blood.
He has seen that not even one single person has been prosecuted for corruption or theft. Even his Faith Musonda is still enjoying life.
He knows that in 4 years time, people will be fed up with high prices, shady dealings in the dark, and fake promises.
I just pray God gives us alternatives to these dinosaurs. We need new blood.