Lungu To Re-occupy His House In Chawama

LUNGU TO RE-OCCUPY HIS HOUSE IN JACK COMPOUND

By Rick Nchito

Verified information reaching our newsroom indicate that former President Edgar Lungu will next month reoccupy his house in Jack Compound.

The former Head of State is scheduled to relocate to his house this December as renovations are currently underway and the house will be ready next month.

Lungu has already notified Stopilla Sunzu, his landlord in Ibex Hill that following the break-in which led to his two television sets being stolen, he feels the place is no longer safe for him and his family.

Lungu left his Jack Compound house in 2015 when he was elected Republican President and had put it on rent.

The Jack Compound house is a 3 Bedroomed average house located along Greg Lungu Road in Lusaka.

