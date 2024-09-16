LUNGU WANTS TO COME BACK TO PROTECT HIS FAMILY – IMENDA
UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has charged that former president Edgar Lungu wants to back into office in order to protect his family.
On Saturday, during the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) briefing, Lungu said once voted back into power, he would do better.
But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Imenda wondered what Lungu would do that he failed to do while he was in power for seven years.
Daily Revelation
General secretary Imenda, deputy Imenda is this not a family tree protecting and keeping in line with the Zambezi religion? I know this will not go where to our dearest friends with a dictionary of insults . Before you say things , it equally important to search and look around yourself before you attack others.
Lungu is not favourite politician but any person whether it’s a politician, ordinary person when it comes to your family you will protect them with unconditional and genuine ❤️. A woman like Mrs Imenda must look in her eyes and say my family comes first. In Bemba we say Namwingili taya Panama.’ Meaning, a wort hog does not leave when there are babies,”