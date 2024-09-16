LUNGU WANTS TO COME BACK TO PROTECT HIS FAMILY – IMENDA



UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has charged that former president Edgar Lungu wants to back into office in order to protect his family.



On Saturday, during the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) briefing, Lungu said once voted back into power, he would do better.



But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Imenda wondered what Lungu would do that he failed to do while he was in power for seven years.



