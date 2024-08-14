LUNGU WARNS PF MAYORS WHO MET HH, SAYS WON’T BE ADOPTED IN 2026
By George Lemba
Opposition leader Edgar Lungu is very upset that PF mayors and council chairpersons met President Hakainde Hichilema at Mulungushi during their Annual Conference.
Lungu has since directed Raphael Gunyu Masaka Nakachinda to ensure that those who met Hichilema but did not meet him (Lungu) should not be adopted on the PF ticket come 2026 elections.
After Hichilema meeting mayors and council chairpersons from all districts at Mulungushi last week, Lungu also demanded to meet the PF ones but majority of them refused to meet him except for the 8 who were forced and this annoyed Lungu who has vowed that this is their last term of being PF elected officials as he won’t adopt them.
“Don’t alert them. We won’t adopt them. Let them go and they will meet me pa ground, “said visibly annoyed Lungu to Nakachinda.
LUNGU WARNS PF MAYORS WHO MET HH, SAYS WON’T BE ADOPTED IN 2026
Here goes….Can a Leopard change its spots? As Anold Schwarzenegger in the movie terminator said, “I will be back”! Wake up people.
For a man who went to #VOA and appealed to the international community to cry about persecution and Jay jay dying. Here is your measure of how indemocratic Edgar Lungu is.
Those official/Mayors met HH as Head of State. To hear what he had to say and for the Head of State to hear what constrains they faces in delivering Services to the electorate. Not as UPND President. As elected leaders that need to listen, speak, and coordinated to ensure that this issues that the electorate face are heard.
Its very arrogant of Mr. Lungu to make such a statement let alone threaten leaders in such a manner. Who does he think he is? Those are servants of the people and he should not forget thats. For the Church that seem to side with him. Take note of his utterance.
Civic leaders are elected by the people for the people and not for individuals like Lungu. How does he know that he will be adopted himself? May be it’s him who won’t be adopted, those people have a stake in the District, Constituency, Provincial and National conventions, they can equally reject him if they want.
Here he goes again, same silly characteristics of his rule. Those Mayor’s are representing people in various councils but he wants them not to attend the meeting called by HH. This is why some councils never used to receive CDF because they were under Opposition UPND. Lungu is coming with the same tactics. People what happens if by MIRACLES abwelelapo all what you rejected him for will definitely come back. Lungu is very very canning man and reacts like quick silver. Looks good to walk over but get on it you will quickly sink. That’s what he is. Infact he can come with outright revenge and real closed democratic space and very very excited Cadres who want to get back what they lost…hhhm bane this can be hell of time l tell you. You will remember cold HH.