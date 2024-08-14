LUNGU WARNS PF MAYORS WHO MET HH, SAYS WON’T BE ADOPTED IN 2026



By George Lemba



Opposition leader Edgar Lungu is very upset that PF mayors and council chairpersons met President Hakainde Hichilema at Mulungushi during their Annual Conference.



Lungu has since directed Raphael Gunyu Masaka Nakachinda to ensure that those who met Hichilema but did not meet him (Lungu) should not be adopted on the PF ticket come 2026 elections.



After Hichilema meeting mayors and council chairpersons from all districts at Mulungushi last week, Lungu also demanded to meet the PF ones but majority of them refused to meet him except for the 8 who were forced and this annoyed Lungu who has vowed that this is their last term of being PF elected officials as he won’t adopt them.



“Don’t alert them. We won’t adopt them. Let them go and they will meet me pa ground, “said visibly annoyed Lungu to Nakachinda.