LUNGU WAS BEATEN PANTS DOWN BY HH … but he still wants to cling to PF leadership, charges Charity Banda

Edgar Lungu was beaten pants down by Hakainde and he still wants to impose leaders in PF, suspended Lusaka provincial chairlady Charity Banda has charged.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda accused former president Edgar Lungu of fomenting all the problems in the PF with his own self imposed leadership.

“Let all the candidates, even Zambia as a nation they allow even those people who don’t have people in their parties they contest when they want to be president even if they get zeroes. It’s okay,” Banda said. “By the end of the day bena ba Lungu uwabawinine ni Hakainde. Alibawina pants down, 1 million plus ama votes (Lungu was beaten pants down by President Hakainde Hichilema by 1 million votes). You can’t force matters. Even us in PF let us go to the convention.”

Bands accused the former president of sending people to do wrong things in the party.

"We have appealed for a court injunction (against the dissolution of the Lusaka provincial executive). We are waiting for a court injunction.Ba Lungu bena eba problem mwaiche wandi, the same way I told you because he is the same one using people…