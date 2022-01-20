LUNGU WAS SCARED OF CADRES

…we glorified corruption, cadres held us to ransom- Mpundu

By Oliver Chisenga

NKANA Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu says cadres in the PF regime grew so powerful that even former president Edgar Lungu was “scared” of them.

In an interview, Mpundu said the PF under president Lungu glorified corruption and thought it couldn’t exist without cadres.

Mpundu, who once served as Kitwe district commissioner, said the cadres held the party to ransom and had a field day.

“We had glorified corruption and thought we couldn’t exist without them. So they held us to ransom. We thought we were empowering them and we allowed them to have a field day. They grew so powerful that everyone, including the president I think, was scared of them. You dared them, they could organise themselves to sort you out. The police were powerless to handle them,” Mpundu said.

Earlier on his Facebook page, Mpundu said the country needs political will in addressing ills such as cadreism.

He noted that President Hakainde Hichilema appeared to be committed to addressing the issue of cadres.

“President HH seems so allergic to caderism. Am from watching a video of him walking and the 90 degrees turn he made when he heard bus drivers complaining over the harassment by cadres was out of this world.We need political will in addressing ills such as caderism and the President seems committed over this and for sure we need that commitment,” said Mpundu.

“But the same zeal must be replicated by all his Lieutenants who support the President’s agenda; him alone can’t win that war.

Bravo President HH. We need to uproot that cancer and Mr President I think we can see through you that u mean business on this one.”