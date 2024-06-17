Lungu will be arrested if he breaks the law…without lifting immunity says Cornelius Mweetwa

ECL will be arrested if he breaks the law

…without lifting immunity says Cornelius Mweetwa

17.06.24-From Minister press conference

Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says former President Edgar Lungu can be arrested today is he commits a crime because he no longer enjoys the immunity of a siting President.

Mr Mweetwa said he was dismayed to see some media houses misrepresent the message of President Hakainde Hichilema who recently said his predecessor could face arrest at a press conference.

“There was a scrolling message saying ´ECL to be arrested-HH´ but for those of you who watched the press conference is there anywhere where the President said ECL would be arrested? ” Mr Mweetwa asked.”

Mr. Mweetwa said, “Zero…the President (HH) was explaining immunity that Presidential immunity does not extend to the time you have left office and that one who enjoys immunity such as President Edgar Lungu, IF HE BREAKS THE LAW, he will be arrested like any other citizen without any need to go to parliament to lift the immunity.”

The Chief government spokesman said seeking parliament’s approval to arrest a former head of state such as Lungu is only necessary for the crimes he allegedly committed while in office not after he ceases being President.

“If he (ECL) breaks the law he will be arrested,” said Mr Mweetwa at his press conference on Monday flanked by Energy Minister Peter Kapala.

Mr Mweetwa said he will not stop to ´name and shame ‘Zambia media if they appear to ´distort´ information, singling out KBNTV resident Analyst Ambassador Anthony Mukwita who appears every Sunday on ´The Analysis´ with station CEO Pastor Kennedy Mambwe and Innocent Phiri.

This is the second time Mr Mweetwa has singled out KBNTV for blame at a public press conference after frosty relations developed between the station and the minister after an audio leak that did not favour him.

Source: press conference.