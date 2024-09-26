LUNGU’S APPLICATION AGAINST JUDGES HE APPOINTED TO BE HEARD ON MONDAY: CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL, DRINK WATER



By George Lemba



The application filed by Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu asking that 3 constitutional court judges be removed from hearing his eligibility case has been scheduled for next week, Monday.



Lungu has been unhappy with the suspension of 3 of his constitutional court judges by President Hakainde Hichilema.



In his application, Lungu says Judges Munalula, Kawimbe and Shilimi should not be part of the hearing because they were appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema. This is a total lie or results of memory lapses because two of these were appointed into that court by Lungu himself and Hichilema maintained them after winning elections.





Judges Munalula and Kawimbe were actually appointed by Lungu himself as constitutional court judges. Certainly, there is something wrong with Edgar as he is forgetting even the people he appointed.



The only judge Hichilema appointed to this constitutional court is judge Shilimi.



So, now on Monday, the constitutional court will ask him how the judges he (Lungu) appointed can recuse themselves and also the court will have to slap him costs.



On the other hand, Makebi Zulu whose brother killed Guntila Muleya will have his pockets fat just like he now has grabbed most of the houses owned by PF around Heroes stadium as payments for legal fees.



And tomorrow, the Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu’s wife Esther will be in court over the 400, 000 dollars she gave her sister’s daughter to keep but the daughter chopped the money such that Esther sent thugs to go and demand for the money and when the family member refused to refund, Esther ordered for the beatings.





Off course the daughter also said that part of her money was spent on paying a witch 慄‍♀️ (indoshi, mfwiti) to perform some duties for the Lungu family and the said witch 慄‍♂️ has been going to court to explain how the services were sought after by the Lungu family.- Koswe