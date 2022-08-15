LUNGU’S ASSOCIATE, NDOZO LODGES PROPRIETOR ARRESTED

By Darius Choonya

Former President Edgar Lungu’s Associate, the Proprietor of Ndozo Lodges, Clint Sichamba, his wife Nambela and son, David have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission for the alleged acquisition of over 100 properties, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The three were arrested on Thursday August 11, 2022 after a series of interrogations by the ACC.

When contacted, Mr. Sichamba’s lawyer Lewis Mhanga, could neither confirm nor deny the arrest of his clients and referred all queries to the Commission.

Recently, the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) disclosed that they were investigating a Lusaka businessman for alleged acquisition of over 100 properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.-Diamond TV