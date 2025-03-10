“LUNGU’S CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS: A THREAT TO ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY”



By Timmy



The controversy surrounding former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2026 elections has raised questions about his commitment to upholding the constitution. In 2016, Lungu refused to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly, as required by the constitution, when his re-election was challenged in court. This blatant disregard for the law has set a dangerous precedent and undermines the integrity of Zambia’s democratic institutions.





Lungu’s actions in 2016 were a clear violation of the constitution, which states that the Speaker should assume the role of Acting President when the President’s election is disputed. Instead, Lungu clung to power in 2016, demonstrating a disregard for the rule of law and the democratic process.





Makebi Zulu’s recent assertion that he can single-handedly put Lungu on the ballot in 2026 is a concerning indication of the PF’s continued disregard for the constitution. Although Lungu’s eligibility has been litigated and dismissed, this decision puts zambia’s judiciary on the right track. And shows exactly how the pf disregarded the constitution.





The implications of Lungu’s actions extend far beyond his own political ambitions. His disregard for the constitution has eroded trust in the democratic process and undermined the integrity of Zambia’s institutions. If allowed to continue, this trend will have far-reaching consequences for the country’s stability and democratic future.





As Zambians, it is imperative that we demand accountability from our leaders and uphold the constitution. The judiciary must assert its independence and ensure that justice is served, rather than being swayed by political pressure. Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust that the people of Zambia have placed in their leaders.





What do you think about Lungu’s constitutional crisis? Share your thoughts!



WAGON MEDIA