LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY TO CONTEST 2021 AND FUTURE ELECTION CHALLENGED

A Zambian citizen has petitioned the Constitutional Court challenging former Republican President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest any future election.

According to a petition filed at the Constitutional Court Registry by Messrs LJ Michaels practitioners, the Petitioner, Michelo Chizombe, is seeking among other reliefs, a declaration that the former President is not eligible to seek a presidential office for the third term.

He also wants the court to declare that Mr. Lungu’s participation in the August 2021 election was unconstitutional.

The petitioner has cited the Electoral Commission Of Zambia (ECZ) as the 2nd respondent and the Attorney General as the 3rd respondent.