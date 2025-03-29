LUNGU’S EX-ADVISOR BREAKS DOWN AS COURT FREES HIM FROM CRIME CHARGES





Mwiinga Hibeene the former Economic Advisor to Sixth President Edgar Lungu today broke down after a Magistrate acquitted him.



Hibeene publicly wept after after the Magistrate aquitted on 71 counts of corrupt allegations of acquiring properties among them vehicles, houses and cash amounting to K26. 3 million and US$566,000, reasonably suspected to have be proceeds of crime.





His case is one of those which were highly publicized to show the alleged looting of public resources that took place during Lungu’s tenure.





Hibeene was jointly charged with his wife and son, who were also acquitted. It was so emmortional to the Economic Advisor whose reputation was tainted with the allegations.





The Magistrate in her ruling said the State failed to prove their case that the properties in question were proceeds of crime.





The Magistrate urged the State to have through investigations before enforcing arrest.