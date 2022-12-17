LUNGU’S FRIEND MULUBWA FILED IN FOR PF PRESIDENCY

Lusaka Businessman Goodward Mulubwa privately filed in for the PF presidency, the PF Secretariat disclosed today.

Asa Manda in Lusaka says Mulubwa is a close Ally of former president Edgar Lungu.

During the last Central Committee meeting of 2022 today, the meeting heard that nine candidates successfully filed for expression of intetest to stand for the party presidency.

“The Meeting heard that besides the eight aspirants that were publicly known, another aspirant in longtime businessman and Patriotic Front senior member, Hon. Goodward Mulubwa was among the candidates that had successfully filed their expression of interest to lead the party,” Chairperson of Information Raphael Nakachinda said this evening.

The Central Committee also directed that the Secretariat reopens the filing in so that those who failed to do so by close of nominations can be given another opportunity.

Acting Secretary General Nixon Chilangwa will announce the reopening.

Zambian Eye