Lungu’s immunity not under discussion – minister

Minister of Justice Mulambe Haimbe says removing the immunity of former president Edgar Lungu isn’t the priority of the UPND government.

The minister, who is Lusaka Central UPND member of parliament, said there isn’t any such discussion on the matter by the new dawn administration.

“Right now, our focus is to work; our people are hungry, people need jobs,” said Haimbe.

Kalemba