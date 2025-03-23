LUNGU’S LEADERSHIP LEGACY: A PATTERN OF ABSENCE AND DELEGATION



By Timmy



Former President Edgar Lungu’s leadership style has been a subject of discussion, with some critics arguing that he often delegated key responsibilities to others. According to recent revelations by Amos Chanda, Lungu’s former press aide, this pattern of delegation was more pronounced during certain periods of his presidency.





Chanda recounts that during Lungu’s reign, various individuals took on presidential roles in his absence. For instance, Amos and Kaizar were essentially presidents in their own right, while Kampyongo operated as a “mini president.” Later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chitalu Chilufya assumed presidential duties. However, the most challenging period for Zambians was Lungu’s final year in office, when Freedom Sikazwe took the reins.





One particular crisis that Chanda had to navigate was when Lungu was on vacation in South Luangwa, and a crisis erupted at Mopani and KCM. With Lungu unreachable, Chanda had to step in to guide the country, making key decisions to prevent catastrophic flooding at Mufulira Mine and potential job losses.





These revelations raise questions about Lungu’s leadership style and his willingness to delegate critical responsibilities.

While it is not uncommon for presidents to delegate tasks, the frequency and significance of these delegations during Lungu’s presidency are noteworthy. As Zambia continues to evolve, it is essential to reflect on the country’s leadership and how it can be improved to better serve its citizens.



WAGON MEDIA