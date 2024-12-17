Lungu’s “Plan B” an emotional statement, needs time to heal – Nevers Mumba

Lungu’s “Plan B” an emotional statement, needs time to heal – Nevers

By Esther Chisola

MMD leader Nevers Mumba says former president Edgar Lungu’s “Plan B” is an emotional statement and he should be given time to heal and process all the emotions regarding his eligibility judgement.

Last week, Lungu announced that he had what he termed as “Plan B” for his presidency following the Constitutional Court judgment that declared him ineligible to contest future elections after having been elected and held office twice.

But in an interview with Daily Revelation, Mumba said Lungu should be allowed to go through the emotions of his judgment.

“I think we have to wait until he tells us how… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungus-plan-b-an-emotional-statement-needs-time-to-heal-nevers