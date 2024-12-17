Lungu’s “Plan B” an emotional statement, needs time to heal – Nevers Mumba

Lungu’s “Plan B” an emotional statement, needs time to heal – Nevers
By Esther Chisola
MMD leader Nevers Mumba says former president Edgar Lungu’s “Plan B” is an emotional statement and he should be given time to heal and process all the emotions regarding his eligibility judgement.
Last week, Lungu announced that he had what he termed as “Plan B” for his presidency following the Constitutional Court judgment that declared him ineligible to contest future elections after having been elected and held office twice.
But in an interview with Daily Revelation, Mumba said Lungu should be allowed to go through the emotions of his judgment.
“I think we have to wait until he tells us how… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungus-plan-b-an-emotional-statement-needs-time-to-heal-nevers
The plan B is neither here nor there.There are speculations however, that ECL may be planted as a running mate in TONSE under Tembo’s party.The running mate is a clone of the president of the party or presidential candidate so he must have qualifications to be president of Zambia.ECL may end up having to spoil nominations for Tembo.A running mate who is not qualifying to be president can not be allowed to file for nominations if he is allowed a person will complain to the court within seven days after nominations.The matter will be heard within the prescribed period in the constitution of Zambia.For this one may be referred to the constitutional court and date is already set for general election.The time bus may leave.What can cause the set date in the constitution to change?