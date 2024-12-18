Lungu’s political career ended the time he decided to reenter politics – Phiri

By Isaac Zulu in Kapiri Mposhi(The Mast)

PETER Phiri has declared that the Constitutional Court’s verdict on Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case has put a nail on the political life of the former head of state.

In an interview, Phiri, who is also former MMD deputy spokesperson, said “Edgar Lungu’s political career ended from the time that Edgar Lungu himself declared that he is back in active politics and ready for 2026 general elections. And that spelt doom for the Patriotic Front.”

“The Edgar Lungu led Patriotic Front lost direction when Edgar Lungu declared that he is back to political life, in order to protect his family members from prosecution. And whatever the legal team that Edgar Lungu has assembled, that Constitutional Court verdict that was delivered on December 10, 2024 has hit a nail in the political life of the former Head of State – in this particular case I am referring to Edgar Lungu,” said Phiri. “Edgar Lungu’s political career ended the moment he declared that he is back to active politics in order to protect his family from prosecution. And that he went on to declare that he is ready for the 2026 elections. That also spelt doom for the Patriotic Front.”