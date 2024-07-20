Lungu’s security is weak and compromised – Zumani

By Esther Chisola

Former president Edgar Lungu’s political adviser Chris Zumani Zimba says the security of Lungu is compromised and weak, arguing that President Hakainde Hichilema has no thoughts whatsoever of protecting him.

In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Zimba said if the Zambian government wanted to restore security to Lungu, they should only consider giving him a monthly security fee to hire security of his choice.

He said until the attitude of President Hakainde Hichilema changed towards Lungu, the country should think that what happened to Trump in the United States could happen to Lungu…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungus-security-is-weak-and-compromised-zumani