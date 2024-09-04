Lungu’s threats are childish – Himoonga





By Zumani Katasefa in Luanshya (The Mast)





POLITICAL activist and businessman Vincent Himoonga has urged former president Edgar Lungu to show leadership and rise above insignificant issues.



He says Lungu should not cheapen himself by getting into partisan politics.



Himoonga told The Mast that Lungu should have Zambians at his heart.



On Saturday, during the Citizens First rally in Samfya, Luapula Province, Lungu said among others: “Tubombele pamo pantu twacula pafula. Ba kapokola, ngamulepoka ama instructions namipapata, policemen as you receive instructions think through and do the right thing. Where you do the right thing and you are fired, in 2026 you will come back.



I want you to know if you are doing the right thing as a civil servant… and you get fired, 2026 you will come back, probably even on promotion. But, ngaulecita fyabupuba, nkamikonka (if you are doing stupid things I will follow you), as an individual in your own house. We will sort you out. This is not a fake promise. This is not a threat. This is the truth. We will follow you individually, whether you come from Mugubbudu or you come from Sanfya. We will follow you as an individual and deal with you as such because you are doing the wrong things. If you are doing the right things you will be rewarded.”



But Himoonga said threats were childish.



He said Lungu should instead appreciate the current developmental programmes taking place under the UPND government of President Hakainde Hichilema.



He said President Hichilema “has performed wonderfully in the past three years” he has been in office.



Himoonga added that the UPND has managed to increase Constituency Development Fund ( CDF) “thereby bringing development closer to the people”, among other things.



He further said under CDF many young people have managed to acquire skills which is cardinal to economic development of any nation.



“It is time we started appreciating what the government is doing because of CDF. Some of the children were not even going to school but today they are going because of CDF. We must appreciate government,” he said.



Himoonga said opposition leaders like Lungu were expected to offer positive checks and balances for meaningful development.