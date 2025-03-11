LUNTE ASPIRING CANDIDATE BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON THE AMENDMENT OF THE CONSTITUTION



March 10,2025



Lunte Constituency aspiring candidate Katongo Chisaya has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for the amendment of the constitution.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with the UPND Media Team this afternoon, Mr. Chisaya said the amendment of the constitution will help address important issues that were previously overlooked.



He emphasized that key issues such as constituency delimitation and gender equality need urgent attention.





“The amendment of the constitution is necessary to fix critical gaps in our governance system,” he said.



Mr. Chisaya also responded to NGOCC Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe’s call for the 50-50 policy, saying the government has already made significant progress in ensuring women’s representation.





He cited the appointment of the Vice President, the Speaker of the National Assembly, ministers, and permanent secretaries as evidence of the government’s commitment.



“The government has appointed many women to top decision-making positions since taking office in 2021,” he emphasized.





Mr. Chisaya expressed confidence that President Hichilema will continue supporting women, as he reaffirmed during the International Women’s Day celebrations.





“President Hichilema remains committed to empowering women and increasing their participation in governance,” he concluded.



