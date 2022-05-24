LUNTE MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER AXING WIFE TO DEATH

A 50-year-old man of Lunte district in Northern Province has hanged himself after savegely axing his wife to death.

ZANIS reports that Stephen Mukupa and his 43-year old wife Racheal Musonda picked up a quarrel which degenerated into a physical fight yesterday morning.

In the heat of the moment, Mukupa grabbed an axe and ruthlessly hacked his wife half, killing her instantly.

Noticing his wife had died at his own hands, Mukupa went to a nearby maize field and hanged himself.

Chief Chitoshi who confirmed incident expressed concern with the rate at which murder and suicide cases were increasing in his chiefdom.