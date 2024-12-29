LUNTE MP BEMOANS ALLEGED POOR GOVERNANCE UNDER CURRENT REGIME



By Leah Ngoma



Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has observed with concern that national governance has been at its poorest in the last few years.





Mr. Kafwaya is of the view that things have been made worse in 2024 with various board members criticizing their institutions for bad leadership including corruption, while no effort has been to change the status quo.



Reflecting on how the year 2024 has been for Zambians, Mr. Kafwaya has expressed concern that Zambians have suffered severe consequences of poor governance by the current regime as evidenced by the long hours of load shedding and the high cost of living among other challenges.





He notes that the promise that making electricity expensive would guarantee seven hours of availability daily has not been fulfilled as people are now experiencing expensive but unavailable power.





Mr. Kafwaya has also noted that parliament has imposed new standing orders, for 2024 which have cut out people’s views on the budget preparation on the floor of the house, allowing only one Member of Parliament to contribute on the 2025 budget approval at second reading of the appropriation bill.





Going forward, Mr. Kafwaya is advising government to address the various challenges that Zambians are facing such as load shedding and the high cost of living as well as ensuring that the country`s natural resources are not plundered.



PHOENIX NEWS