Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is excited about exercising her right to vote for the first time as an American citizen.

She recently shared a social media post about her citizenship, emphasizing the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Lupita was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya. Although a global citizen, she has begun a new chapter as she embraces her role as an American voter.

His post was well received by her fans and followers, who congratulated her on this achievement and shared their own experiences of voting for the first time.

She urged others to exercise their right to vote, indicating that she knew she was not the only virgin voter out there.

His post was well received by her fans and followers, who congratulated her on this achievement and shared their own experiences of voting for the first time.

She urged others to exercise their right to vote, indicating that she knew she was not the only virgin voter out there.

Observers believe her new status will inspire others to take part in the democratic process and make their voices heard.

Lupita recently paid tribute to her Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman, suggesting she continues to “grieve” over the loss.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, she shared a black-and-white photo of Chadwick, and another old, colorful shot of herself laughing together with the late actor.

She found a quote that says: “Grief never ends. But it changes…It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love,” before adding: “Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever.”

August 28, marked four years since the young actor passed away after his battle with colon cancer.

When he passed, Nyong’o described his death as “a punch to my gut every morning” in one of her Instagram posts, mourning the award-winning performer.

In the 2018 film produced by Marvel Studios, Boseman acted as T’Challa, the king of the fictional nation Wakanda, while Nyong’o played Nakia, a Wakandan warrior who had a romantic relationship with T’Challa.