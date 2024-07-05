LUSAKA AMONG REGIONS WITH DEPLETED WATER – NZOVU

GOVERNMENT says the most affected provinces as far as groundwater depletion is concerned are Lusaka, Western, Southern, Central and parts of Eastern.

In a ministerial statement to Parliament yesterday, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu said the performance in the Southern Province districts of Choma, Zimba, Kalomo and Mazabuka shows that the regions received less rainfall compared to last season, resulting in less infiltration of precipitation to the water table.

Mr Nzovu says the worst case observed was in Zimba, which recorded a new low of water levels ranging between negative 40 metres and negative 50 metres below the ground.